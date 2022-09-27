ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Abbeville Cattle Festival is returning for the 72nd year and we’ve got all the information you need.

  • No Gate Fee; VIP Parking on Grounds
  • $10 Festival Grounds
  • The Red Barn, 2901 Rodeo Road, Abbeville

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

6 p.m. – Festival opening ceremonies 

Events include:

  • Mechanical bull rides
  • 2KB farm and petting zoo – ending at 11 p.m.
  • Hot air balloon rides: $20/person (weather permitting) ending at 11 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

11 a.m.: Festival grounds open

Events include:

  • Mechanical Bull Rides
  • 2KB Farm & Petting Zoo ending at 11 p.m.
  • 6 p.m.: Hot Air Balloon Rides Begin $20/person (weather permitting) ending at 11 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

10:30 a.m.: Reception for Queens & Dignitaries (Hosted by Ray Chevrolet, Abbeville)

11 a.m.: Festival grounds open for family day activities

Events include:

  • Mechanical Bull Rides
  • 2KB Farm & Petting Zoo
  • 2 p.m.: Grand Parade begins in Downtown Abbeville (1 p.m. – parade line up at A.A. Comeaux Park, 300 AA Comeaux Drive, Abbeville)
  • 5 p.m.: All festival activities close & cattle festival concludes