ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Abbeville Cattle Festival is returning for the 72nd year and we’ve got all the information you need.
- No Gate Fee; VIP Parking on Grounds
- $10 Festival Grounds
- The Red Barn, 2901 Rodeo Road, Abbeville
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
6 p.m. – Festival opening ceremonies
Events include:
- Mechanical bull rides
- 2KB farm and petting zoo – ending at 11 p.m.
- Hot air balloon rides: $20/person (weather permitting) ending at 11 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
11 a.m.: Festival grounds open
Events include:
- Mechanical Bull Rides
- 2KB Farm & Petting Zoo – ending at 11 p.m.
- 6 p.m.: Hot Air Balloon Rides Begin $20/person (weather permitting) ending at 11 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
10:30 a.m.: Reception for Queens & Dignitaries (Hosted by Ray Chevrolet, Abbeville)
11 a.m.: Festival grounds open for family day activities
Events include:
- Mechanical Bull Rides
- 2KB Farm & Petting Zoo
- 2 p.m.: Grand Parade begins in Downtown Abbeville (1 p.m. – parade line up at A.A. Comeaux Park, 300 AA Comeaux Drive, Abbeville)
- 5 p.m.: All festival activities close & cattle festival concludes