KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – A bridge closure in Vermilion Parish starts Thursday morning.

According to DOTD, a bridge on Hwy. 35 near W Liberty Farm Rd. will be closed starting Feb. 16. The bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice for emergency structural repairs.

Detour routes will consist of Hwy. 82 and Hwy. 335. Emergency vehicles will also not have access to the area.