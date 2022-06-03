VERMILION BAY, La. (KLFY) — Two boaters and two dogs were on a sailing vessel 52 miles offshore Vermilion Bay when their engine failed. They had to be towed to shore by the Coast Guard for approximately eight hours Wednesday night.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders got a request for assistance at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday from the Lucero because it was experiencing engine failure. Watchstanders coordinated with supply vessel Jan Marie that was nearby to establish the Lucero’s location.

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack was then launched to assist. When they got to the Lucero, they attached a towline and towed the vessel for approximately eight hours to Intracoastal City where Lucero was safely moored.

There were no reported medical concerns.

“Fortunately, the Lucero had a properly registered EPIRB on board and was prepared to activate it if the situation worsened and became emergent before the Amberjack could arrive on scene” said Cmdr. Brook Serbu, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “This should serve as a reminder to the public that VHF radio and cellphone communications can be unreliable offshore, and to practice safe boating by having a properly registered EPIRB, SPOT GPS, or another locating device to broadcast one’s position in case of emergency.”