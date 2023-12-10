(KLFY)– An Abbeville man is dead after being struck from behind while riding a bicycle.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I began investigating a serious injury crash involving a bicyclist around 7 p.m. Sunday night on Hwy. 82 near Louisiana Hwy. 690, north of Abbeville.

Darrell Boudreaux, 61 of Abbeville, ultimately died from their injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was traveling east on Hwy. 82 while riding a bicycle. At the same time, a Dodge Grand Caravan was also traveling east, approaching Boudreaux. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge hit the rear of the bicycle.

Boudreaux suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was found not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a toxicology sample for analysis. A toxicology sample will be collected from Boudreaux for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories