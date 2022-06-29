VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is actively investigating a drive-by shooting that happened near a nursing home earlier this afternoon. No one was injured.

VPSO responded to Springfield Rd. in reference to a drive-by shooting at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from their office. They said it happened “in the vicinity” of a nursing home.

Officers said a passenger from one vehicle exited and began firing at an individual in another vehicle. No one was hit by gunfire, and no one from the nursing home was endangered.

Detectives are actively investigating, and more information will be released as it becomes available.