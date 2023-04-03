VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Arrests have been made following a month-long investigation into a drug trafficking network in Vermilion Parish.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), Jacobi Landry, 37, was charged with the following offenses:

Distribution of schedule II (crack cocaine, child endangerment law)

Distribution of schedule I, (marijuana)

Distribute of schedule II, (crack cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I, (marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (crack cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting an officer by force

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile

Possession with intent to distribute schedule III, (suboxone)

Obstruction of justice

Introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone

Transactions involving drug proceeds.

VPSO said that after a month-long investigation, Landry was arrested on March 28 on outstanding warrants. VPSO said that Landry resisted arrest and was found to have illegal narcotics and a search of the home revealed a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Courtesy of VPSO

As a result of the investigation, Earl Joseph III, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II (crack cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

VPSO also said that Kerry Julien, 33, of Kaplan was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule II (amphetamine)

Possession of schedule II (oxycodone hydrochloride)

Possession of schedule II (oxycodone)

Possession of schedule II (lortab)

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.