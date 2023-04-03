VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Arrests have been made following a month-long investigation into a drug trafficking network in Vermilion Parish.
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), Jacobi Landry, 37, was charged with the following offenses:
- Distribution of schedule II (crack cocaine, child endangerment law)
- Distribution of schedule I, (marijuana)
- Distribute of schedule II, (crack cocaine)
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (methamphetamine)
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I, (marijuana)
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (cocaine)
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (crack cocaine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting an officer by force
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule III, (suboxone)
- Obstruction of justice
- Introduction of contraband into a penal facility
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone
- Transactions involving drug proceeds.
VPSO said that after a month-long investigation, Landry was arrested on March 28 on outstanding warrants. VPSO said that Landry resisted arrest and was found to have illegal narcotics and a search of the home revealed a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and a handgun with an extended magazine.
As a result of the investigation, Earl Joseph III, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II (crack cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.
VPSO also said that Kerry Julien, 33, of Kaplan was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of schedule II (amphetamine)
- Possession of schedule II (oxycodone hydrochloride)
- Possession of schedule II (oxycodone)
- Possession of schedule II (lortab)
- Transactions involving drug proceeds
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.