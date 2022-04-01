ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man is wanted for murder after police say he shot an 18-year-old man in the head on March 18 on Clover St. near N. Bailey St.

Gary Turner, Jr., of Abbeville, has a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Freddy Gomezsoto, 18, of Abbeville, according to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet. Turner is considered armed and dangerous.

Touchet said officers responded to a shots-fired call at around 8 p.m. on March 18. Gomezsoto was found shot in the head at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. Touchet said Gomezsoto died on Wednesday, March 30 from his wounds.

Abbeville Police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this or any crime should call (337) 893-2511 or the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.