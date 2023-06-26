ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after being shot in Abbeville.

Jayon Stagg, 18, has been arrested in by Abbeville Police after a shooting incident on Wabash St.

A black SUV was traveling down the roadway when an unknown suspect began firing shots at the SUV.

Stagg, who was in the SUV at the time, was shot in the arm and was transported to a located hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital to interview Stagg, they realized he had an active warrant which was served to him at that time.

Police said the warrant was for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Stagg was released from the hospital and transported to the Vermilion Parish jail.