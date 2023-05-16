The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana search and rescue task force is offering a $1,000 reward for information on scammers.

Acadian Search and Rescue (Acadian Missing Person Task Force) is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can offer the identity of the scammer.

The director, Jeff Istre, said that some one using their organizations name is scamming people claiming they can help find their lost pet for a fee.

Istre said they are getting calls from all over the country on this. He believes the scammer someone in Louisiana as the task force is not nationally known yet

The scammer is currently using the number (913) 214-1091.