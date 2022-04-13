VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is seeking a woman who was indicted in October in connection to a murder.

Destiny Broussard, 36, was indicted in Oct. of 2021 for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder when she harbored, concealed, and/or aided the offender of second-degree murder with the intent that he might avoid arrests, according to VPSO.

Broussard’s last known address is off of South Myrtle Street in Abbeville.

She’s described as a black, female, 36 years old, with brown eyes, black hair, stands 5 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337)740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.