ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville woman was arrested Monday, May 2 and an infant is in critical condition today as the Louisiana Office of Child Services responded to accusations of child abuse.

Kassidy McGee, 26, of Abbeville, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, according to Police Chief Bill Spearman. She also had two unrelated outstanding contempt of court warrants. She was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a $44,000 bond.

Investigators say McGee’s infant had extensive injuries, including broken bones and head injuries. The child is currently listed in critical condition.