ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Three people are spending Christmas night in the hospital as the result of a shooting in Abbeville, authorities said.

Abbeville Police did not identify the victims, but said two of them are in critical condition and they other will likely be treated and released from the hospital tonight.

Abbeville Police said they received a call at abouit 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day of shots fired on the 400 block of Eighth Street. Authorities said suspects drove up to a residence on Eighth Street and opened fire, injuring all three victims.

Officers said they found two male subjects with multiple gunshot wounds, and were notified that a third victim with more serious injuries was taken to a local hospital by family members.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

