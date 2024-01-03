ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two victims are in the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting in Abbeville.

According to Abbeville Police, the department received a call of shots fired at Veterans Memorial and John Hardy Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers responded and discovered that the shooting happened near the intersection of Alphonse Street and East Oak Street.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his head and a female with a gunshot wound to the upper part of her left arm. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. No information was given on their current status.

Reports say that the shooters were 2 black males, who were on foot and dressed in all black.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

