ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of shoplifters are behind bars on multiple charges after an investigation by Abbeville Police, according to Chief William Spearman.

Jered Broussard, 23, and Michael Schexnider, 26, both of Abbeville, were both arrested Tuesday, March 29.

Broussard faces a felony theft charge and unrelated contempt of court charge. His bond was set at $4,000. Schexnider faces numerous charges on top of the theft charge for shoplifting, including domestic abuse child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles, three counts of burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage, three counts of contempt of court, theft of an automobile, and an additional theft charge. His bond was set at $86,500.

The pair was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

The pair allegedly entered an Abbeville business on Veterans’ Memorial Dr. on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. and stole over $1,100 worth of merchandise, including a portable welding machine, according to Spearman. The pair fled Abbeville Police after employees called in the theft.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information regarding this or any crime to contact them at (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.