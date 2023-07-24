ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police have arrested a suspect in a murder from 2012, as well as several other charges, authorities said.

Ledario Green, 39, was arrested in Houston, Texas on Friday, and charged with second degree murder in the death of Rita Jordan. On April 26, 2012, Jordan was stabbed inside a home at 709 Martin Luther King Drive in Abbeville.

Green was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, extortion, resisting an officer and multiple contempt of court, gun and drug charges, according to Vermilion Parish Jail records.

Green is being held in the Vermilion Parish jail on $1,048,500 bond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.