ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) – A Vermilion Parish mother is waiting for justice for her son Dylan Plowden, 14, who lost his life to gun violence in December of 2017.

KLFY News Ten spoke to the mother, who said that she has been trying to get closure for five years.

Dylan Plowden’s mother Megan Plowden had another court date with Vermilion Parish Courthouse earlier on Thursday for her son’s case and his alleged murderer Jalen Levine. She said the trial date was delayed again. It has been a back-and-forth matter since her son’s death.

“As a mother, you can’t imagine a person accused of your son murder and your son telling you this is who killed you, and you’re walking Scott free. I’m sorry, I can’t. It just doesn’t sit well with me,” she said.

As she and her three other children are still grieving, she said her son would have been 19-year-old as his birthday was July 30. She said it is on birthdays and special holidays, it’s tough on her. Plowden said it would bring her closure if the case were closed.

“I just feel like it’s years, and I’m ready for this chapter to close where I can see some light. Some people may think that I’m okay. I’m not okay,” she said.

Plowden said the day she lost Dylan was when one of her daughters, now 15 years old, had a leading role in a play for the Virgin Mary. Dylan and his grandmother were supposed to meet the family there. The grandmother asked Dylan to get a soda from a soda machine near the intersection of Vernon and Kibbie Street.

Plowden said he was riding his hoverboard there when he was shot multiple times. At the play, someone told her about the news of her son getting shot.

“It was a day you’ll never expect to get. No mother wants to get that call about their child,” she said. “It was just hard. I couldn’t believe it.”

She remembers being with her son in his last moments. It was then he told her the identity of his alleged killer. Her last words let him know she would not leave his side.

Since his death, she said it has been challenging to see other people around her get justice for their loved ones, but not her.

“A lot of people getting justice, and I see the light shining on them, and it happens way after my son’s case, and I feel like my son opens up to me. He opened up to me, so where’s mine? Can I have that closure?” said Plowden. “Not saying that’s going to make me feel better, but at least that chapter in my life will be closed.”

Plowden said her faith in God and through prayers keeps her going daily.

“It’s heartbreaking as a single parent to lose my kid and fight for justice and grieve simultaneously. This has been a hard road for me.”

Plowden told KLFY News Ten that she hopes her story can bring understanding and love for parents to give to their children.

“Love your kids. Make memories because we never know what life has to hold for them,” she said. “No matter what nobody says about your kid, love your children. Spend time with them.”

She said she would do everything she could and let everyone know she was his backbone and his voice.

District Attorney Don Landry said he could not comment on pending cases heading to trial. KLFY News Ten contacted the Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court, who said the minutes from the court session were not available to see yet.

Plowden said, “the court system, they’re doing everything they can in their power to assist me on many things.”

The suspect is still booked in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.​ The next court date is scheduled for November.

All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty.