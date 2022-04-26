LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man with a prior conviction for cocaine base distribution is now headed to federal prison for Fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

Raymond Hawthorne, Jr., 48, of Abbeville, was sentenced to 57 months in prison (nearly 5 years) followed by three years of supervised release for Fentanyl distribution. Hawthorne pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2021.

Hawthorne was arrested in an undercover sting on Aug. 17, 2019. Brown said Hawthorne directed undercover agents to a location and them provided them with around 25 grams “…of a mixture containing a detectable amount of Fentanyl…” The sting inclided the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hawthorne was on federal supervised release at the time of his arrest for his 2002 conviction, said Brown.