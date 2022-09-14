ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who allegedly fired a gun into the air while driving away from a party in Abbeville.

Dalyn Joseph Melancon, 18, of Abbeville, is wanted for felony illegal discharge of a firearm. Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais described Melancon as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair, who stands around 5′ 8″ inches tall, and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, Langlinais said he encourages you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.