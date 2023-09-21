MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Maurice on Tuesday, authorities said.

Maurice Police said Isaac Luquette of Abbeville died after he was struck on his motorcycle by an SUV at the intersection of Maurice Avenue and Etienne Street Tuesday evening.

Authorities said a 2004 Nissan SUV driven by a North Vermilion High School student headed westbound on East Etienne failed to yield to the northbound traffic on Maurice Avenue causing the crash. Luquette was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield, police said.