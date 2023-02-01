A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish.

State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville.

Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, the truck left the road to the left and struck a utility pole.

After striking the pole, Gossen said, the F150 overturned and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles in a private parking lot on Jacqulyn St. before and landed on its roof.

Broussard was restrained and pronounced dead at the scene, Gossen said.

He said a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis while the crash is under investigation.

So far in 2023, Troop I has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 9 deaths.