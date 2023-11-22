ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man has been found guilty by a federal jury for fentanyl trafficking, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

In a week long fentanyl trafficking case, presided over by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, Gabriel Hawthorne, 41, of Abbeville received a guilty verdict by the jury. Hawthorne was found guilty of the following:

Conspiring to distribute

Possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

Hawthorne conspired with two others, Fredrick Malaki Thornton and Andrea Mitchell, to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Abbeville area, according to information presented in court. Thornton and Mitchell each previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, officials said.

Authorities said in March 2022, an individual exchanged a series of phone calls and text messages with Mitchell, who agreed to sell heroin to that individual. Mitchell arranged the distribution of the heroin with Thornton, who was her boyfriend at the time, and Hawthorne who was the supplier.

Hawthorne owned a business, ZZ’s Kitchen, in Abbeville which was used to store the narcotics he would sell, according to officials. Information in court also revealed Mitchell admitted that Hawthorne would mix the heroin before giving it to her to sell.

The suspected heroin sold by Mitchell and Thornton was seized and sent to a DEA Laboratory for testing which resulted in a positive test for fentanyl, according to authorities.

Hawthorne faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release,

and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

