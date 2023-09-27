ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man is dead after a reported shooting in Abbeville Monday night.

According to Abbeville Police, multiple calls came in about shots being fired at Live Oak Manor Apartment Complex on Monday night. They received reports from someone named “Jamal” saying that someone with a gunshot wound was in the field east of the apartments. Officers followed a blood trail that went into the pasture on the south side and located the victim.

Roderick Guidry, 22 of Abbeville was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and the body will soon be released to the family.

The following night, on Tuesday, officers responded to a home with several people inside that were shot multiple times. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. It is not known if these two shootings are related.

No other details are available at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

