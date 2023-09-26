VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have reported an Abbeville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers said on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m. they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 82 near Alcide Circle in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 44-year-old Nicholas Ray Seaux of Abbeville.

Upon investigation, officials said they learned Seaux was driving a Toyota Tundra east on LA 82 and for reasons unknown exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Seaux was not restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to authorities.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

