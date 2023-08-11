VERMILION PARISH, La (KLFY)– The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force seized a large amount of various narcotics as well as a firearm in the parish Monday.

Fabian Mitchell, 41, of Abbeville was arrested without incident after attempting to discard the narcotics and the firearm, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I, (MDMA)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (crack cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II, (cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule III, (hydrocodone)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule IV, (alprazolam)

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Possession of schedule I, (marijuana) possession of drug paraphernalia