ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was arrested in connection with the Feb. 24 shooting at ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge, authorites said.

Tavion Young, 19, was arrested May 5 after a high-speed chase, according to Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy. Young has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, and held on $500,000 bond, court records show.

The shooting was one of several in Abbeville that resulted in a city-wide curfew, which has since been lifted

Hardy said Young was arrested after taking his mother’s car on a high-speed chase which included running several stop signs.

On Feb. 24 at 9:46 p.m. the Abbeville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Family Dollar store and ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge on Veterans Memorial Drive. Abbeville Police and Vermilion Task Force arrived to find a crowd of people yelling, people attempting to help the gunshot victims and cars leaving in all directions.

Abbeville Police said this case is still actively under investigation and urges the public to provide any further information regarding this or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.