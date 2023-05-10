ALBANY, N.Y. (KLFY) An Abbeville man was arrested Tuesday at a New York airport after TSA officers discovered a loaded firearm in his checked luggage.

Joshua P. Levene, 40, was arrested by the Albany County Sheriff’s Department on felony gun charges.

According to authorities, TSA found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun during the screening process of checked-in luggage, additionally a large-capacity magazine and 32 rounds of ammunition was also located, sheriff officials said.

None of the rounds were chambered., they said.

An investigation determined that Levene did not have a New York State Pistol Permit and that he also has an active order of protection against him that prevents him from owning firearms, the sheriff’s’ office said.

Police also discovered that Levene has an active bench warrant from the City of Schenectady Court for a previous misdemeanor.

He was taken into custody and charged with: