LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly shot a woman in the neck during an argument, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD).

Demontrevon Chavis, 21, of Abbeville, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

APD officers responded to a call of a person possibly being shot at the Country Village Apartments on Coullee Kinney Street at approximately 12:05 on March 6. When they arrived, they found a female victim outside of her apartment with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officers learned that the victim and Chavis had gotten into an argument, and Chavis pulled out a handgun, then fired one round, which hit the victim in the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

APD contacted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in taking Chavis into custody. While waiting for the special response team to arrive, Chavis exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers were able to retrieve the weapon used, and a routine check determined that the handgun was reported as stolen into the National Crime Information Center (N.C.I.C.) database.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding this or any crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.