ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An armed standoff with police Thursday evening ended peacefully after a man who barracaded himself in his home surrendered, authorities said.

Jason Germaine Williams, 39, of Abbeville, is charged with multiple counts of illegal use of weapons after police surrounded his home on South Bailey Street.

The Abbeville Police Department received calls Thursday afternoon about a South Bailey Street resident shooting guns in his backyard. Officers arrived at 5:39 p.m. and cleared the neighbors’ homes in case of any trouble arresting the suspect, authorities said. Police said they surrounded the home and requested the subject exit the home. Family members showed up at the scene and made pleas over the police loudspeaker, but he did not respond.

Abbeville Police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for the South Bailey Street residence. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Special Response Team was called out, drove up to the front door of the residence in its armored vehicle and demanded that the suspect exit the home and that they would not leave until the suspect came out, authorities said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Approximately ten minutes later the suspect walked out peacefully and was arrested. Abbeville Police then executed the Search Warrant and located several weapons inside the home.

Williams was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correction Facility. His bond is set at $5,000.

Latest posts