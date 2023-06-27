ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A mobile home fire in Abbeville has led to an arrest for arson, authorities said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an Abbeville man for allegedly setting fire to a neighbor’s home while five people, including an infant and a teenager, were inside.

Timothy Brown, 52, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Monday on one count of Aggravated Arson, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Around 12:15 a.m. on the 26th, the Abbeville Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the 700 block of Lamar Street. Firefighters learned several of the occupants smelled smoke and when exiting the mobile home to locate the source, found several places on the exterior of the home on fire.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies said the fire was intentionally set and identified Brown as a suspect. The homeowner reported a recent argument with Brown that involved a threat of fire, authorities said.

Brown had already been detained by Abbeville Police due to the home’s occupants seeing him run from the scene as they escaped. He was then formally booked on a warrant issued in connection with this case.