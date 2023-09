ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Abbeville Police Department is asking for help identifying subjects using a white Ford F-150 in multiple burglaries.

According to Abbeville Police, the truck is being used to commit several burglaries in the Abbeville area. Camera footage taken on the Sept. 24 show the truck in question.

If anyone has any information please contact Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511.