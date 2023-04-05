HOUSTON, Texas (KLFY) — A suspect wanted in an Abbeville shooting on Feb. 24 has been killed in a car crash in Houston, authorities said.

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy has confirmed with News 10 that Norman Levine, 18, was wanted in the shooting near the Family Dollar store and ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge on Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville

Levine, a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was one of five people charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.

According to Houston police, officers were flagged down regarding the possible location of a Kia Optima that was reported stolen. The Kia was observed in the parking lot of an apartment complex parked next to a black Kia that was also determined as being stolen.

Officers initiated surveillance on both vehicles, police said.

After a short time, police said, a male was seen entering the black Kia and leaving the apartment complex.

HPD patrol vehicles attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Kia, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

Officers then attempted Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuvers, and, on the third attempt, the KIA rotated and struck a tree, authorities said.

Levine was extracted and provided medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived.

He was then transported via Life Flight helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.