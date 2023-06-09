ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Abbeville High student received his own wheelchair after a senior prank video went viral, causing Tay’shawn Landry to be upset.

Today, Tay’shawn was surprised by his mother.

Insurance money was used to pay for a new wheelchair. A gofundme was set up by local realtors, Sydney Batiste and Nonnie Touchet.

That money was used to buy a lift to transport the wheelchair. Tay’shawn’s mom, Kimberly Mitchell, said they are very grateful for all the community support since the prank was brought to light.