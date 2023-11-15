ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville High School was placed on lockdown due to a parent making threats, according to the Vermilion Parish School System.

Officials sent a Vermilion Schools message on Wednesday saying that Abbeville High School was placed on a partial lockdown that was upgraded to a full lockdown due to an irate parents and threats made.

The situation was said to be immediately secured with the assistance of the Abbeville Police Department and central office staff. Authorities said an investigation revealed the claims regarding the threats were found untrue and the school was taken off of lockdown.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

