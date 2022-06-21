ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man faces an attempted second-degree murder charge after police say he shot a man in the 1700 block of Fairmont Ave. on June 19.

Tyreik Broussard, 21, of Abbeville, had a bond set at $250,000 after being booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on Monday, June 20.

According to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound after responding to a shots-fired call at around 10:45 p.m. As of June 21, the victim was listed in stable condition in a local hospital, according to Touchet. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time, Touchet said.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding any crime call (337) 893-2511. The anonymous “Tips” line is also available at (337) 892-6777. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or using the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.