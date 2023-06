ABBEVILLE ,La. (KLFY) -The Abbeville Fire department is on the scene of an apartment fire.

The fire is happening on at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Abbeville.

Authorities tell News 10 8 apartments have been damaged before they were able to bring it under control. An infant was also injured in the fire.

A News 10 crew is on the scene and will bring more information as it becomes available..

Information will be updated once released.