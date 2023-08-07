KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — One adult and four juveniles have been arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Abbeville area, authorities said.

Brandon Miller of Abbeville has been charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs in a drug-free zone and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

All four juveniles were charged with six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of attempted vehicle burglary. Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy said one of the juveniles was arrested in poosession of a stolen gun.

Hardy said the burglaries have been going on for “about three weeks.”

Due to a lack of space in the juvenile detention center, the four juveniles were released into the custody of their parents, Hardy said.

Miller remains in custody. Bond details were not released.