GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – The duck festival has become a historic part of the Gueydan culture since it first started in November of 1977.

The first festival took place in 1977, when a local women’s club, the Gueydan Jaycees, promoted the name “Gueydan, Louisiana – Duck Capital of America.”

The festival celebrates the local tradition of duck hunting.

Judy Leblanc of the Gueydan Journal explained how duck hunting is such a tradition.

“It is a way of life around here. It is exciting, very exciting. What better to have a duck festival, duck hunting, duck festival,” she said.

Activities like duck and goose calling, dog trials, live music, the crowning of the festival queen, and more have been the traditional entertainment at the festival for years. These are all the ways that make the Gueydan Duck Festival special for everyone involved.

“It’s like Christmas morning. Every day of the festival is like Christmas morning,” Leblanc told KLFY News 10.

The success of the Duck Festival has been acknowledged many times throughout the years as part of the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals. Leblanc said that “we have been festival of the year for 12, 14 years. I kind of lost count now.”

After missing a year in 2020 due to the pandemic and severe weather impacting the 2021 festival, Leblanc said that this year, participants can enjoy the full duck festival experience.

“This year, this rain is not stopping us. This is nothing,” she said.