ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – One person has been arrested following an armed robbery early Saturday morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

Tyrell Gorgon, 18, of Rayne, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, VPSO said.

VPSO said that around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, Gorgon allegedly entered a Circle K in Abbeville wearing a hoodie, beanie, and gloves and was armed with an AR-style weapon.

He then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing, according to VPSO.

VPSO said that with the assistance of Crime Fighters camera systems, detectives identified Gorgon as a suspect and located him on Theodore Road in Erath where money, clothing, and the weapon were recovered.

According to VPSO, Gorgon is also a suspect in a recent armed robbery in Lafayette Parish.

His bond has been set at $125,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.