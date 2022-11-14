VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 14-month-old baby girl was killed following a crash Friday night in Vermilion Parish.

According to State Police, Dior Cormier of Katy, Tx. was a passenger inside a vehicle that crossed the center line of Highway 338, drove into a ditch and struck a culvert.

Police say the car came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Jhori Danielle Peters, 27, of Abbeville, was not injured.

She was cited for careless operation, no driver’s license and two counts of child restraint violations.

Cormier, police said, was sitting in the front seat passenger’s lap when the crash happened.

The front seat adult passenger was restrained, police said and sustained only minor injuries.

Two other juvenile passengers in the rear seat were not restrained and were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Additional charges are pending, Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

The investigation is on-going.