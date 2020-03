VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch services will continue Monday at the six designated schools in Vermilion Parish, Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme announced Sunday.

The meal pick-up service takes place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. through drive-thru.

The sites open for service are:

Cecil Picard Elementary

Dozier Elementary

Eaton Park Elementary

Gueydan High

J. H. Williams Middle

Rene Rost Middle