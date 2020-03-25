Vermilion Parish to open public screening site

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville General will open a COVID-19 screening site on Thursday.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic, 220 North Rd. in Erath. The complete process should take about 30 minutes.
The screening site will be open daily until further notice.
From Abbeville General:
- Only high risk people will be screened, as determined by questions asked by nurses and providers.
- Persons not meeting criteria will be asked to exit the line.
- Stay in your vehicle for safety.
- Have your ID and insurance card (if available)
- Maximum two people per vehicle can be screened.
- Please leave all pets at home.
- Call the screening line, before arriving at test site to see if you meet criteria for testing. Phone number to be announced.