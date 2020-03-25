Vermilion Parish to open public screening site

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville General will open a COVID-19 screening site on Thursday.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic, 220 North Rd. in Erath. The complete process should take about 30 minutes.

The screening site will be open daily until further notice.

From Abbeville General: