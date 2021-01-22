Vermilion Parish teens arrested on drug, firearm charges

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Two teen suspects were arrested in an investigation into drug activity in Vermilion Parish.

During the investigation, agents with the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant inside a home in the 1100 block of Greene Street in Abbeville.

During the search, investigators reportedly found a “large amount” of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, an AK 47, crack cocaine and a large sum of cash.

Two individuals, ages 16 and 17, were arrested at the home, authorities said. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and proceeds involved in drug transactions. The 16-year-old suspect was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

More arrests are expected in this case after further investigation, VPSO spokesperson Drew David said.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activities is urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (337) 740-4501 or email the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net. “Your e-mail will be held in the strictest of confidence and replied to in a very timely manner,” the VPSO said.