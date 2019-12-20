Vermilion Parish superintendent resigning, will stay on as consultant

The battle between the Vermilion Parish School Board and the superintendent is over. Superintendent Jerome Puyau will resign, as part of a settlement reached this week.



ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The board voted to terminate Puyau earlier this month. Puyau intended to legally challenge the decision.



The Vermilion Parish School Board unanimously approved the agreement Thursday night. Here’s what the attorneys for both sides have hammered out. Puyau will resign his position before the end of this year, and announce he will retire from the school system in September 2020.

The agreement allows Puyau to continue working at the board office as a consultant to the new superintendent, and keep his current salary — as well as have some of his attorney fees paid for.



In a joint statement, Puyau and the school board say they decided it would be better to resolve their differences in an amicable way, and focus their attention on educating students in the parish.

Controversy erupted in Vermilion Parish in January 2018, when a teacher was arrested after protesting the superintendent’s $38,000 pay raise — as teacher salaries stayed the same.



Puyau was put on administrative leave twice during his tenure — once in 2018, and once in 2019.



While Puyau is on the way out, Assistant superintendent Paul Herbert is expected to be named interm superintendent at a special meeting at the beginning of the new year.

The school board is expected to come up with a plan to open the superintendent position, and search for a replacement, early next year.