Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to lift curfew for rural areas beginning May 1

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will lift its parish-wide curfew on May 1.

Since March 23, officials have asked residents who live in the rural areas of the parish to be off the streets between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

“In consideration of numerous businesses opening due to Phase 1 of the Governor’s Covid-19 plan to re-open the economy, Sheriff Mike Couvillion will be lifting the curfew that applies to the rural areas of Vermilion Parish effective May 01 2020,” a press release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office reiterated that all citizens who live in the parish should check with their local municipalities and confirm whether or not curfews will remain in affect after May 1 within the different city limits of Vermilion parish and to not confuse municipal curfews with the Sheriff’s curfew.