Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office: Maurice woman charged with shooting husband in the back

A woman is in custody in Vermilion Parish after deputies say she allegedly shot her husband in the back during an altercation Sunday afternoon.

54-year-old Pamela Richard of Maurice is behind bars on a charge of attempted first degree murder.

Public Information Officer Drew David said around 4:40 p.m. deputies responded to a possible shooting complaint in the 1700 block of Roper Road and found a male victim with a single gunshot wound.

During questioning, David said, a witness told deputies that he and the victim were working on a truck when the witness heard a loud pop sound, and then saw Richard standing with a handgun, and her husband laying on the ground.

She reportedly then ran back into the home until deputies were able to get her to peacefully surrender.

During her arrest, David said, Richard told deputies she went into the house, got the gun and shot her husband following an argument.

David said the victim is being treated for a single gunshot wound and indications are that it is non life threatening.