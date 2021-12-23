Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen.

According to Public Information Officer, Eddie Langlinais, the Criminal Investigations Division is looking for Desiray Breaux. She is described as a 17-year-old white female, approximately 5’4”. 130lbs. She has straight brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a dot with a heart on her right wrist. She may be in the Carencro, Cecilia, Rayne, or Morgan City area.

If you have any information on the runaway teen, please contact Detective Shay Hargrave with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 898-4403 or (337) 893-0871.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report on your computer or mobile device.