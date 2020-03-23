Vermilion Parish sets curfew for juveniles and adults

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Parishwide curfews are going into effect for both juveniles and adults in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the governor’s stay-at-home order.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office states that from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel; and essential critical infrastructure workers as defined by the governor’s proclamation, are prohibited. Again, the curfew affects both adults and juveniles.

The curfew is in effect starting today, March 23 until April 20 at 5 a.m.

“The parish curfew is designed to support the Governor’s proclamation by limiting the public’s movement to specific times, which in itself can help to reduce the spread of this disease,” stated a press release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. “May we remind each other that these are trying times and although very difficult, these times are temporary and we will get through it by working together and having faith.”