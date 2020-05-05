Vermilion Parish seniors and parents protest against individual graduations

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- High school seniors and parents in Vermilion Parish protested today in front of the Vermilion Parish School Board against the decision to have individual graduations.

Caleb Reese organized the protest and is a North Vermilion High School senior.

“The decision didn’t have to be made now. It could’ve waited,” he said. “They are kids who are going and leaving for the military, leaving for college early, but I feel like if they would have waited, we could have made individual graduations for those who are leaving, and then in July, have a ceremony.”

​​Interim Superintendent James Brad Prudhomme said between May 14 and May 17, each Vermilion Parish High School will schedule a ceremony for graduates to receive their diplomas individually on each campus.​

The graduates will wear their cap and gown and walk to receive their diplomas from their school administrator at a staged area.​

“We put 12 years into this, and we’re not getting a proper graduation,” Abbeville High School Senior Zah’kereya Bell explained. “We missed out on senior pranks and prom and all this stuff, and we pay all this money for it, and there’s no reimbursements for none of that.”​

Coriana Willis, another senior at Abbeville High School, added, “They didn’t even take into consideration last minute this is and everything. They’re not taking into consideration all the time and hard work we put into this.”

​​Prudhomme did respond to the protestors.​​

“I told them that they have the right to come in front of this board and express their concerns,” said Prudhomme. “After listening to them, I told them I would take this into consideration, but first of all, I have to make them understand that their safety is priority to me and their family and our community.”