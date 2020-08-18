Vermilion Parish schools to hand out thousands of Chromebooks for virtual learners

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Many students opted out of the classroom and chose online learning for safety concerns.

Now the question is, will there be enough chrome books for everyone?

This years most important back -to-school- supply is a computer.

The demand for chrome books are high however the supply is not.

So far the Vermilion Parish School Board has ordered chrome books.

They also borrowed a few from other schools within the parish.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler says borrowing chrome books from other schools puts students who are present in the classroom at a disadvantage.

“Our chrome books are back-ordered probably until October. We’ve had to take and borrow chrome books from our different schools. We’ll probably have to borrow a few more and unfortunately that put’s our schools at a disadvantage trying to use technology with our kids that are actually going to school.”

Byler says all students are given a two week window to decide on whether or not they will remain in the classroom or online.

After those first two weeks he hopes more chrome books become available.

Until more chrome books become available some students will remain on a waiting list.

Byler says they will start distributing computers out on next week.