Vermilion Parish school superintendent addresses COVID-19 protocol after confirmed cases on two campuses

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- It’s only a matter of time before COVID- 19 cases would creep into the classroom.

Many schools across Acadiana are now being effected, two of those schools are in Vermilion Parish. Superintendent Tommy Byler says school officials are following proper CDC protocol to gain control of the matter.

“Their parents are notified that they’re going to have to quarantine,” Byler said. “We do notify the rest of the class letting them know that a COVID-19 case was found in their class.”

Byler says once parents are notified custodians will sanitize all areas before students return to the classroom.

“We then come back in before the kids arrive the next day and our maintenance department goes in an does a full sanitation with a fogger and the sprays so we are in their cleaning up after we have a known positive,” he said.

Byler says elementary students who test positive will also have access to assignments so they’re not behind while in quarantine.

“We made all of our teachers have a google classroom,” the administrator said. “We do know if kids have internet access at home if there is no internet access at home we have paper copies. “